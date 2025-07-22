Skip to Content
Teethe – “Push You Forever”

6:26 PM EDT on July 22, 2025

Wes Ellis

Teethe are stealing our heart with their spectacular Magic Of The Sale singles. The title track? A riveting reckoning with pain. "Holy Water”? An unexpected blast of hooky electric guitars to throw us off from their typical slowcore. “Hate Goodbyes”? An endearing, emotional little number featuring Wednesday’s Xandy Chelmis and Hovvdy’s Charlie Martin. Now they're back with "Push You Forever."

"Push You Forever" digs into their poignant side with weepy pedal steel and ethereal harmonies. The sparse lyrics evoke worlds of emotions: "Until it gets better/ I’ll do what I can." Watch the animated video by Rosa Sawyers below.

Magic Of The Sale is out 8/8 via Winspear.

