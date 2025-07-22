Black Sabbath Members Share Tributes To Ozzy Osbourne

Earlier today Ozzy Osbourne passed away just weeks after performing with the original Black Sabbath lineup for a farewell concert. Now the Godfather Of Heavy Metal's bandmates are sharing tributes on social media.

"I just can’t believe it! My dear dear friend Ozzy has passed away only weeks after our show at Villa Park," guitarist Tony Iommi wrote on Twitter. "It’s just such heartbreaking news that I can’t really find the words, there won’t ever be another like him. Geezer, Bill and myself have lost our brother. My thoughts go out to Sharon and all the Osbourne family. Rest in peace Oz."

Drummer Bill Ward penned, "Where will I find you now? In the memories, our unspoken embraces, our missed phone calls, no, you’re forever in my heart. Deepest condolences to Sharon and all family members. RIP Sincere regrets to all the fans. Never goodbye. Thank you forever."

Geezer Butler posted, "Goodbye dear friend — thanks for all those years — we had some great fun. 4 kids from Aston — who’d have thought, eh? So glad we got to do it one last time, back in Aston. Love you."

Osbourne's death followed a yearslong battle with Parkinson’s Disease. His family issued the statement: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”