Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Black Sabbath Members Share Tributes To Ozzy Osbourne

7:34 PM EDT on July 22, 2025

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 11: (L-R) Musicians Bill Ward, Ozzy Osbourne, Geezer Butler and Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath appear at a press conference to announce their first new album in 33 years and a world tour in 2012 at the Whisky a Go Go on November 11, 2011 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

|Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Earlier today Ozzy Osbourne passed away just weeks after performing with the original Black Sabbath lineup for a farewell concert. Now the Godfather Of Heavy Metal's bandmates are sharing tributes on social media.

"I just can’t believe it! My dear dear friend Ozzy has passed away only weeks after our show at Villa Park," guitarist Tony Iommi wrote on Twitter. "It’s just such heartbreaking news that I can’t really find the words, there won’t ever be another like him. Geezer, Bill and myself have lost our brother. My thoughts go out to Sharon and all the Osbourne family. Rest in peace Oz."

Drummer Bill Ward penned, "Where will I find you now? In the memories, our unspoken embraces, our missed phone calls, no, you’re forever in my heart. Deepest condolences to Sharon and all family members. RIP Sincere regrets to all the fans. Never goodbye. Thank you forever."

Geezer Butler posted, "Goodbye dear friend — thanks for all those years — we had some great fun. 4 kids from Aston — who’d have thought, eh? So glad we got to do it one last time, back in Aston. Love you."

Osbourne's death followed a yearslong battle with Parkinson’s Disease. His family issued the statement: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Home Is Where Guitarist Joins Portugal. The Man For Victory Academy Benefit

February 2, 2026
News

Watch Pulp Cover ABBA With The BBC Concert Orchestra

February 2, 2026
News

Donald Trump Threatens To Sue Grammys Host Trevor Noah

February 2, 2026
News

Troubled Michael Jackson Biopic Michael Has A New Trailer

February 2, 2026
News

Funkadelic Bassist Billy Bass Nelson Dead At 75

February 2, 2026
News

Notoriously Apolitical Jelly Roll Says He Plans To Speak Out About Politics “In The Next Week”

February 2, 2026