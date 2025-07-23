Daniel Avery Announces New Album Tremor Feat. Walter Schreifels, Alison Mosshart, yeule, bdrmm, & More

Earlier this year Daniel Avery formed a supergroup called Demise Of Love with Ghost Culture and Working Men’s Club. Now the London-based DJ and producer is announcing his sixth studio album and Domino debut, Tremor, arriving on Halloween. He's sharing the lead single “Rapture In Blue" today, and it has Montreal-based singer Cecile Believe on vocals and Andy Bell of Oasis and Ride on guitar.

Tremor also features Walter Schreifels, Alison Mosshart, yeule, yunè pink, bdrmm, and more. Here's what Avery said about the record:

This is a living and breathing collective. Since the earliest recordings, Tremor felt like a studio in the sky, a space in time through which we could all pass as artists. It’s the welcoming spirit of acid house with the doors flung open wider still to allow in every influence from my musical journey: the warmth of distortion, the stillness inside intensity, the transcendental beauty of noise... They have always been there in my music but now it feels like those ideas are being transmitted in Technicolor. This is a record for the post-rave comedown kids, the guitar heads and anyone else who wants to come along for the ride. Everyone is welcome.

Check out the entrancing "Rapture In Blue" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Neon Pulse"

02 "Rapture In Blue" (Feat. Cecile Believe)

03 "Haze" (Feat. Ellie)

04 "A Silent Shadow" (Feat. bdrmm)

05 "New Life" (Feat. yunè pinku)

06 "Greasy Off The Racing Line" (Feat. Alison Mosshart)

07 "Until the Moon Starts Shaking"

08 "The Ghost of Her Smile" (Feat. Julie Dawson)

09 "Disturb Me" (Feat. yeule)

10 "In Keeping (Soon We'll Be Dust)" (Feat. Walter Schreifels)

11 "Tremor"

12 "A Memory Wrapped In Paper And Smoke"

13 "I Feel You" (Feat. Art School Girlfriend)

Tremor is out 10/31 on Domino. Pre-order it here.