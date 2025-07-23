Watch Geordie Greep Play Black Sabbath Covers Medley In Birmingham In Tribute To Ozzy Osbourne

If I were a musician and had a show scheduled today — the day of Ozzy Osbourne's death — and I happened to know how to shred out some Black Sabbath classics, I would definitely do that. That's what Geordie Greep did tonight in Birmingham with a blazing medley.

At XOYO, the former Black Midi frontman blended together "Symptom Of The Universe, "War Pigs, "N.I.B.," "Paranoid," "Sweet Leaf," and "Crazy Train." There was no singing, but some audience members took that into their own hands. "Very cheesy to talk about this kind of thing, maybe," Greep said when the homage was over. "But it's actually pretty crazy to come to Birmingham when these four fucking guys — they made this music that really changed everything and they came from this town."

Not long ago the Godfather Of Heavy Metal was playing these himself onstage with the original Black Sabbath lineup for a farewell show. His death follows a yearslong battle Parkinson’s Disease.

Watch Greep and his band jamming out for Ozzy below.