Jess Glynne Meets Fellow Voice Behind Viral Jet2holidays Audio

10:00 PM EDT on July 22, 2025

You've heard it. As soon as the chorus of Jess Glynne's 2015 song "Hold My Hand" hits — Nothing beats a Jet2 holiday. You can't scroll TikTok or Instagram Reels without seeing a video set to the viral audio. Now, Capital Breakfast brought together the pop star, who was visited with her "Right Here" and "These Days" collabators Rudimental, and the voice behind the slogan to recreate the trending moment.

"We're bonded. I feel like I'm basically in your band now," voiceover actor Zoe Lister told the singer. "I mean, you don't feel like that, but I feel like that."

The audio comes from an ad for British airline company Jet2 that came out last year, promoting discounted flights. The trend consists of setting the audio to a video of a messy vacation moment — a fight on a plane, a jet ski mishap, you get the idea. Watch Glynne and Lister unite below.

