Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Martin Solveig Announces Retirement From DJing

11:39 AM EDT on July 23, 2025

It's the end of an era. French producer Martin Solveig is retiring from DJing. This past March, he announced that he was playing his only show of 2025 at the Vieilles Charrues festival in Carhaix, France. Turns out, it was also his last. The 48-year-old has collaborated various times with Madonna and gave us the timeless hit from 2010 "Hello" with Dragonette.

Via Le Télégramme, he told the crowd dancing in pouring rain: "It's a special moment. All my life, each time I came onstage I told myself: 'Play like it's your last concert'. Just until that moment arrives."

Festival director Jerome Trehorel told AFP: "It was a surprise when he told us several weeks ago that the Vieilles Charrues would be his only concert date this year, and that it would be his last".

It doesn't seem like Solveig is walking away from music, just stepping down from the DJ decks. In an Instagram post, he shared videos of the final performance with the caption:

To new beginnings

Thank you for all your messages — I’ve read every single one, and they really got to me

I’m leaving the stage with a full heart, stepping aside for the next generation.

You’ll find me in the crowd, cheering them on at concerts and festivals.

Music is my life — and always will be.

I’ll keep creating, for the joy, for the kids, and for/with artists I look up to.

With love,

Martin

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Home Is Where Guitarist Joins Portugal. The Man For Victory Academy Benefit

February 2, 2026
News

Watch Pulp Cover ABBA With The BBC Concert Orchestra

February 2, 2026
News

Donald Trump Threatens To Sue Grammys Host Trevor Noah

February 2, 2026
News

Troubled Michael Jackson Biopic Michael Has A New Trailer

February 2, 2026
News

Funkadelic Bassist Billy Bass Nelson Dead At 75

February 2, 2026
News

Notoriously Apolitical Jelly Roll Says He Plans To Speak Out About Politics “In The Next Week”

February 2, 2026