Martin Solveig Announces Retirement From DJing

It's the end of an era. French producer Martin Solveig is retiring from DJing. This past March, he announced that he was playing his only show of 2025 at the Vieilles Charrues festival in Carhaix, France. Turns out, it was also his last. The 48-year-old has collaborated various times with Madonna and gave us the timeless hit from 2010 "Hello" with Dragonette.

Via Le Télégramme, he told the crowd dancing in pouring rain: "It's a special moment. All my life, each time I came onstage I told myself: 'Play like it's your last concert'. Just until that moment arrives."

Festival director Jerome Trehorel told AFP: "It was a surprise when he told us several weeks ago that the Vieilles Charrues would be his only concert date this year, and that it would be his last".

It doesn't seem like Solveig is walking away from music, just stepping down from the DJ decks. In an Instagram post, he shared videos of the final performance with the caption: