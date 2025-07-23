Drake Pours One Out For Ozzy Osbourne At Black Sabbath Bench

Yesterday, just a couple of weeks after a victory lap performance at his star-studded farewell concert in his Birmingham hometown, Ozzy Osbourne died at 76 following a years-long battle with Parkinson's disease. His Black Sabbath bandmates have shared statements eulogizing their fearless leader, and many artists outside the heavy music world also paid tribute to him at their shows last night: Geordie Greep played a Black Sabbath covers medley last night (he just so happened to be performing in Birmingham, too), while Lady Gaga, Cyndi Lauper, Coldplay, Dave Matthews Band, and more all incorporated some of the Ozzman's music into their sets. As far as I know, Drake hasn't ever covered Osbourne or Black Sabbath, but he also happened to be in Birmingham last night. He hasn't been in the States much lately, has he?

The New York Times ran a feature this morning on some of the local Brummies mourning Osbourne's passing, as well as out-of-towners who made it there as soon as they could to pay their respects. Fans got together to decorate and mingle around the city landmark known as the Black Sabbath Bench; there were signs and notes written in foreign languages, lots of empty beer bottles, and then there was Drake, who reportedly poured tequila on the ground by the bench. I suppose his schedule is pretty busy while touring and all, so this is the only quote the Times got from him: "I just came out to pay respects to someone who lived it to the fullest."

Apparently, Drake posted a dramatic photo of himself at the Black Sabbath Bench on Instagram. His post has since been deleted, but there are always screenshots. "Drank with the NY Times last night for Ozzy," he captioned the post, a bold thing to say about a piece in which you're only quoted once! See that below.