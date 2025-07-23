Ozzy Osbourne Saluted By Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Dave Matthews, & More In Concert

Ozzy Osbourne died Tuesday, so the music world is honoring him all over again, just weeks after his all-star farewell concert brought the world of heavy music together in Birmingham. Given the scope of the Ozzman's influence and celebrity, Tuesday night's tributes arose from all kinds of artists, not just his fellow metalheads.

Former Black Midi guy Geordie Greep found himself in Birmingham, so it was only fitting to play a Black Sabbath medley. We posted that last night, but I'm leading off this roundup with it too because it's great:

Lady Gaga closed out her show at the Chase Center in San Francisco by bringing out her ensemble for a bow with "Crazy Train" blaring:

Cyndi Lauper rocked out to "Crazy Train" before singing "Time After Time" at Coastal Credit Union Music Park in Raleigh:

Coldplay, who've been in the news for other reasons, honored Osbourne with a solo Chris Martin cover of "Changes" at Nissan Stadium in Nashville:

AtBank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, NH, Dave Matthews began Dave Matthews Band's encore with the same song:

Onstage at Šalata in Zagreb, Josh Homme dedicated Queens Of The Stone Age's "Long Slow Goodbye" to Ozzy:

Shinedown added a verse from "Mama, I'm Coming Home" to the start of their cover of Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Simple Man" at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh:

During Mammoth's performance opening for Creed at XFINITY Theatre in Hartford, Wolf Van Halen led an "Ozzy!" chant and also performed "Mama, I'm Coming Home":

Gojira busted out Sabbath's "Under The Sun/Every Day Comes And Goes" at Istanbul's Maçka Küçükçiftlik Park:

At Eugoly in Asheville, Hotline TNT did a spirited "War Pigs":

Machine Head learned of Osbourne's death minutes before taking the stage at Posthof in Linz, Austria for the first show of their European tour. As the band's Robb Flynn wrote on YouTube:

In a state of sadness and shock we made the decision to forgo our usual opening setlist.Following our intro of Ozzy's "Diary of a Madman" (that we've opened every Machine Head show with for the last 30+ years) we started the show with twoBlack Sabbath songs. "War pigs" and "Children of the grave", everyone sang, everyone knew tonight meant something, there wasn't a dry eye in the house There's so much more to say about the power of the Ozzy's songs, but for now, we'll let his music do the talking

If we add more embeds to this post it will cause your electronic device to self-destruct, but please know that Pantera, Primus, and Ghost all saluted the Ozzman too. More of these tributes are sure to pop up in the coming days.