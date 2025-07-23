Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Nyxy Nyx Announce Debut Studio Album Cult Classics Vol. 1: Hear “in haze”

3:36 PM EDT on July 23, 2025

Philly slowcore band Nyxy Nyx have only appeared in these pages for their work with other great indie bands like Bad History Month and Midwife. Today we rectify that with news of their official debut album Cult Classics Vol. 1, coming in September via the illustrious Julia's War label. Lead single "in haze" lives up to its name; it's languid, lethargic, and utterly gorgeous. Is it too late to declare this a Slowcore Summer? Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Empty Gesture"
02 "They Called U Wild"
03 "Hold Me (I’m Shaking)"
04 "I Don’t Know Much About Love"
05 "Ashtray"
06 "The Stray"
07 "In Haze"
08 "Endless Hex"

Cult Classics Vol. 1 is out 9/12 via Julia's War.

Lane Nelson

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Arlo Parks – “Heaven”

February 2, 2026
New Music

Bosse-de-Nage – “In The Name Of The Moth”

February 2, 2026
New Music

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – “Sunburned In London”

February 2, 2026
New Music

Hayley Williams Shares Power Snatch’s Debut EP, Says It Was “An Honor” To Lose Alternative Grammys To The Cure

February 2, 2026
New Music

Peter Gabriel – “Put The Bucket Down”

February 1, 2026
New Music

Yo Gabba GabbaLand! Shares New Songs By Chvrches, Sharon Van Etten, Sleigh Bells, Hatchie, & More

January 30, 2026