Nyxy Nyx Announce Debut Studio Album Cult Classics Vol. 1: Hear “in haze”

Philly slowcore band Nyxy Nyx have only appeared in these pages for their work with other great indie bands like Bad History Month and Midwife. Today we rectify that with news of their official debut album Cult Classics Vol. 1, coming in September via the illustrious Julia's War label. Lead single "in haze" lives up to its name; it's languid, lethargic, and utterly gorgeous. Is it too late to declare this a Slowcore Summer? Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Empty Gesture"

02 "They Called U Wild"

03 "Hold Me (I’m Shaking)"

04 "I Don’t Know Much About Love"

05 "Ashtray"

06 "The Stray"

07 "In Haze"

08 "Endless Hex"

Cult Classics Vol. 1 is out 9/12 via Julia's War.