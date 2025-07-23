Hans Zimmer Joins Labrinth To Score Euphoria Season 3

For its entire two-season run, Labrinth has been the mastermind behind the soundtrack for Sam Levinson's polarizing gritty "teen" TV show Euphoria. It's been three years since the show's most recent season, but its music was responsible for the virality of several decade-spanning hits like Mahalia Jackson’s “Summertime/Sometimes I Feel Like A Motherless Child” and Sinead O’Connor’s “Drink Before The War." Remember? "In other words, Euphoria made its music a whole vibe," Stereogum's Rachel Brodsky wrote in 2022. Now, things are about to get even more intense for the high-risk adolescent show.

Labrinth has already worked with some pretty big names for the highly talked about series, including the show's starring polymath Zendaya, James Blake, Lana Del Rey, and Billie Eilish. But for the third season, which is currently in production, he's bringing in a soundtrack legend: Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer. Zimmer won an Oscar for Best Original Score in 2022 for Dune and, most recently, was nominated in 2025 for Best Original Score for Dune: Part 2.

“It's an honor to join this incredible team of storytellers led by the visionary Sam Levinson," Zimmer shared. "Together, they have crafted such a bold and moving series that has meant so much to audiences. Labrinth's music has shaped the show's identity and I'm looking forward to contributing to the ongoing story and helping shape this new season through music.”

It seems only fitting that Zimmer should hop on the project since creator Sam Levinson wrote this upcoming season while listening to Zimmer's scores for Interstellar and True Romance. "He's been ingrained in the creative DNA since the beginning," Levinson added. "I'm really proud of the work Labrinth and I have done in previous seasons and am excited for Hans to push us to new heights."

Labrinth also added: "Another chapter in the Euphoria universe! So great to join Hans, one of my heroes in film score, and bring some new magic to this new season. Love x."

Not that any Euphoria season has ever been a breeze, but the Zimmer-Levinson combination is sure to make the new season a real doozy. Our algorithms and cortisol levels are not ready. Good thing Labrinth is there to supply a banger or two amidst the new level of theatricality.

Zimmer is not the only new big name to join the cast. Spanish pop star Rosalía also joined the cast. It's slated for release in 2026.