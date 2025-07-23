Skylar Spence Announces Prom King 10th Anniversary Reissue: Hear Two Bonus Tracks

It's been almost a decade since Skylar Spence — the artist born Ryan DeRobertis, who came to online-underground fame making vaporwave under the moniker SAINT PEPSI — released his big pop swing, Prom King. DeRobertis and Carpark Records are celebrating the album with a 10th anniversary deluxe reissue in September.

The original album ended with "Fiona Coyne," the song Doja Cat and Dr. Luke ripped off for "Say So." But the reissue will add eight bonus tracks, including five previously unreleased songs, two demos, and one "single mix." Today we get to hear "Song For Rio" and the "Fall Harder" demo. A note from Skylar Spence himself posted to Instagram:

I've been holding this one back for a while, but today's the day I get to share the news that 'Prom King' is turning 10 years old and we’re celebrating on September 19th with a 2LP deluxe edition!! It’s hard to find the words to talk about this. Writing, recording, and touring the album were some of the greatest, most formative moments of my life. I had only been on a plane twice before I started touring! I can tell you where I was when I made each of these songs, and only in my wildest dreams did I imagine they’d find a home in other people’s hearts. It’s been quite the journey and though I’m excited for what’s to come, I’d like to celebrate what already has been before taking the next step. The deluxe edition of ‘Prom King’ includes a second LP full of demos and unreleased tracks, including the first ever release of “Carousel” and “Cry Wolf” on vinyl. Today you can hear “Song for Rio”, one of the earliest songs I made for the record, as well as the demo for “Fall Harder”, THE earliest demo for the record. The vinyl edition is limited to 1000 copies and a few more that are signed by me! It would be an understatement to say that life’s been a rollercoaster these past 10 years, but I never would’ve made it through without your support, and I hope this brings you as much joy looking back as it did to me.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Intro"

02 "Can't You See"

03 "Prom King"

04 "Can't Be You Superman"

05 "Ridiculous!"

06 "Fall Harder"

07 "Bounce Is Back"

08 "Affairs"

09 "All I Want"

10 "Cash Wednesday"

11 "Fiona Coyne"

12 "Carousel"

13 "Cry Wolf"

14 "Why Do You Wanna Dance"

15 "Practice"

16 "Song For Rio"

17 "Fall Harder (Single Mix)"

18 "Fall Harder (Demo)"

19 "Affairs (Demo)"

Prom King (10 Year Anniversary Deluxe Edition) is out 9/19 via Carpark. Pre-order it here.