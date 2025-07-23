Punk In The Park Owner Explains Trump Support After Bands Protest

Punk In The Park, a multi-city music festival, has been facing backlash after owner Cameron Collins was called out for donating money to Trump’s 2024 campaign. Bands are dropping off the lineup, and legends like the Dropkick Murphys are announcing that they won't perform at it in the future. Now, Collins has posted a statement addressing the situation.

When it comes to politics, Collins says he cares about issues like "the promise to end wars and refrain from entering new international conflicts, lower taxes, and stopping government overreach." He also writes that "we all probably have common ground on a lot of big issues like being anti-racism, anti-war, and the belief in human rights for EVERYONE, regardless of race, sexual orientation, religion, or any other identity."

Here's what he said in full:

I have never posted anything political on our platforms and have no intention to in the future but this needs to be addressed. There have been a lot of assumptions and conclusions made as to who I am and what my values are. Like many Americans, my political views don't neatly fit into a single box or party affiliation. I believe in fairness, humanity, free expression, and fostering unity among people. That's how I've tried to live my life and conduct my business. We live in a two-party system, and unfortunately, you must choose based on a few important issues that resonate with you. For me, those issues were the promise to end wars and refrain from entering new international conflicts, lower taxes, and stopping government overreach. At the time, it boiled down to those points for me. I must admit that I haven't been pleased with a great many of the current President's viewpoints, opinions, and policies thus far, particularly with the recent ICE atrocities and the backtracking on the Epstein files being released as well as all the posturing with our allies around the world. I think we all probably have common ground on a lot of big issues like being anti-racism, anti-war, and the belief in human rights for EVERYONE, regardless of race, sexual orientation, religion, or any other identity. Additionally, I'd imagine we all oppose hate of any kind and passionately support this community of punk rock and its individuality that has welcomed so many misfits into the family over the years. This community represents a wide range of views and backgrounds, and that diversity has always been part of its identity. We don't have to see eye to eye on everything to come together and enjoy what unites us, great music, good times, and mutual respect. It's important to note that the festival has not and will not donate any of its proceeds to any political party. However, we do make significant donations to various charitable causes, such as Punk Rock Saves Lives and Big Brother Big Sister. We proudly employ hundreds of people directly and indirectly at our festivals from all walks of life, race, religion and sexual orientation. Over the years, I've been proud to provide a platform for artists to connect with hundreds of thousands of fans. We've invested millions of dollars in artist guarantees, and I've never censored or restricted a band's message or voice. Our track record speaks for itself.

A petition to shut down Punk In The Park is currently almost at its goal of 1,000 signatures.

