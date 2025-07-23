Skip to Content
Lucy Dacus Seeks To Officiate Fans’ Weddings On Upcoming Tour

6:54 PM EDT on July 23, 2025

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Lucy Dacus attends Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 02, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

|Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Do you want to get married at a Lucy Dacus show? Now's your chance. The singer-songwriter is ordained in the US, and she's offering to help fans seal the deal on her current tour for Forever Is A Feeling.

On Instagram, the boygenius member wrote, "I asked last week if people would be interested if I figured out how to officiate weddings from the stage and many people said yes, so we made a google form to sign up- it’ll be in my bio. I’m officiated in the U.S., only a few cities on this tour may not be possible, all the info is at the website, including how to get your marriage license by state. (Seems like it will be pretty easy, you’ll just need to bring your marriage license to the box office and we’ll return it by the end of the show.)."

She continued, "I can think of all sorts of reasons people may be interested in securing the rights granted through marriage (you know what I mean?), so if you’ve had it in mind forever or are just recently making the decision, I will be honored to do the honors!"

Dacus added that there might be some local restrictions and extra steps at shows in Philadelphia; Milwaukee; Lewiston, New York; Montreal; Vancouver; Oklahoma City; and Richmond, Virginia. Find more information on her website.
