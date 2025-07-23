Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Hayley Williams Debuts New Song “Mirtazapine” On Nashville Public Radio

7:35 PM EDT on July 23, 2025

Hayley Williams' solo music tends to be on the meditative side, but she's been known to rock out, whether in Paramore or on her own with Turnstile. However, her new song "Mirtazapine," which debuted on WNXP tonight, is a frenetic, shoegazy banger.

"Mirtazapine" (which is the generic name for the antidepressant Remeron) arrives as the station is hosting a fundraising drive in the wake of the Big Beautiful Bill, which defunds public radio. Find more information about how to donate here. Williams' latest material was the Moses Sumney collab "I Like It I Like It" from May. Since then, she was announced as a guest on David Byrne's new record Who Is The Sky? and Jay Som's new album Belong. She also recently joined Remi Wolf for some songs in Nashville.

When will "Mirtazapine" be officially released? Sadly, we don't know. Hopefully soon. There's apparently a B-side "Glum" coming, according to the single artwork. For now hear a rip of "Mirtazapine" below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

As The Guess Who Begin Reunion Tour, Former Members Launch New Legal Fight

February 3, 2026
News

The Ramones Settle Legal Battle On 50th Anniversary Of “Blitzkrieg Bop”: Will We Get The Pete Davidson Biopic Now?

February 3, 2026
News

Martin Shkreli Sues RZA Over Multi-Million Dollar Wu-Tang Album He Bought And Forfeited

February 3, 2026
News

Trouble-Plagued Brooklyn Mirage Allegedly Reopening In June With A New Name

February 3, 2026
News

Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold Announces 2026 Tour And Judee Sill Tribute In NYC

February 3, 2026
News

Paul Simon Announces 2026 Tour

February 3, 2026