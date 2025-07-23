Hayley Williams Debuts New Song “Mirtazapine” On Nashville Public Radio

Hayley Williams' solo music tends to be on the meditative side, but she's been known to rock out, whether in Paramore or on her own with Turnstile. However, her new song "Mirtazapine," which debuted on WNXP tonight, is a frenetic, shoegazy banger.

"Mirtazapine" (which is the generic name for the antidepressant Remeron) arrives as the station is hosting a fundraising drive in the wake of the Big Beautiful Bill, which defunds public radio. Find more information about how to donate here. Williams' latest material was the Moses Sumney collab "I Like It I Like It" from May. Since then, she was announced as a guest on David Byrne's new record Who Is The Sky? and Jay Som's new album Belong. She also recently joined Remi Wolf for some songs in Nashville.

When will "Mirtazapine" be officially released? Sadly, we don't know. Hopefully soon. There's apparently a B-side "Glum" coming, according to the single artwork. For now hear a rip of "Mirtazapine" below.