John Maus – “Came & Got”

Last month, John Maus announced Later Than You Think, his first new music since 2018's Addendum. The experimental-pop musician has released "I Hate Antichrist" and "Because We Built It," and today he's back with "Came & Got."

Later Than You Think is also Maus' first new material since facing backlash for attending the January 6 Trump rally with Ariel Pink. At the time, Maus posted a 1937 encyclical titled Mit Brennender Sorge by Pope Pius XI as a response, thinking it would serve as a "pointed condemnation of the Right." Now, he says, “I should have been clearer that I’m absolutely against Trumpism. It wasn’t as forthright a denunciation as it should have been.”

According to press materials, Maus was in D.C. "to discuss composing the score to a new film by director Alex Moyer. He then accompanied Moyer to shoot footage of the protest at the Capitol. Long before things got out of control, they left."

Maus refers to the first Later Than You Think single "I Hate Antichrist" as a sequel to his beloved 2011 song "Cop Killer." There's a track on the record titled “Tous Les Gens Qui Sont Ici Sont D'ici,” which translates to “All the people who are here are from here,” and operates as a rejection of xenophobia. Later Than You Think is his debut for his new label home Young after being on Ribbon Music for years.

Today's "Came & Got" has Maus' signature zigzagging synths, echoey vocals, and magical ambiance. It comes with a music video, about which Maus tweeted, "it goes from light to dark, NOT a metaphor!" Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Because We Built It"

02 "Disappears"

03 "Reconstruct Your Life"

04 "Shout"

05 "Came & Got"

06 "I Hate Antichrist"

07 "Theotokos"

08 "Let The Time Fly"

09 "Out Of Time"

10 "Tous Les Gens Qui Sont Ici Sont D’ici"

11 "Tonight"

12 "Let Me Through"

13 "Water"

14 "Pick Me Up"

15 "Losing Your Mind"

16 "Adorabo"

Later Than You Think is out 9/26 via Young. Pre-order it here.