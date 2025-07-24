Xiu Xiu Removing Music From Spotify

Last month Deerhoof announced that they were in the process of getting their music removed from Spotify, citing CEO Daniel Ek's $700 million investment in a military AI startup. Today another experimental rock band has also announced their intentions to sever ties with the company. "Spotify uses music money to invest in AI war drones," Xiu Xiu wrote on their Instagram this morning.

Xiu Xiu's statement reads in full: "We are currently working to take all of our music off of garbage hole violent armageddon portal Spotify. It is taking longer than we had hoped due to [procedural] complications but will be completed soon. Thanks for the support and patience. For all the reasons you already know -- PLEASE CANCEL YOUR SUBSCRIPTION WITH SPOTIFY."

Sure is interesting that Spotify seems to make it difficult for artists to remove their own music! In the few weeks since Deerhoof's aforementioned statement, most of their expansive discography has been taken down, with their 2017 album Mountain Moves the only remaining non-collaborative release under their profile. However, they have changed the record label attribution to "Still Trying To Take This Down, LLC." That's good. See Xiu Xiu's post below.