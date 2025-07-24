Kneecap Respond To Being Banned From Hungary Ahead Of Sziget Festival

Irish-language rap group Kneecap have been fervently and continuously using their platform to raise awareness about the genocide happening in Palestine. They've gotten a lot of shit about it, including calls from right-wing politicians to kick them off the Glastonbury lineup, and just last month member Mo Chara appeared in court for a terrorism charge by the UK government. Now, ahead of their scheduled performance at Sziget Festival in Budapest, they've been banned from entering Hungary for three years.

Government spokesman Zoltán Kovács stateed that Kneecap's "planned performance posed a national security threat." On social media, he wrote, "@KneecapCEOL’s members repeatedly engage in antisemitic hate speech supporting terrorism and terrorist groups. Hungary has zero tolerance for antisemitism in any form." He also said that "the government insists that festival organizers must ensure compliance with Hungarian law and morally sound programming."

Kneecap responded, speaking truth to the hypocrisy of Hungary's government for welcoming Benjamin Netanyahu merely a few weeks earlier. Their Statement reads:

To the tens of thousands of fans who we were buzzing to see in person at Sziget, we're sorry we won't be with you. The authoritarian government of Viktor Orban say we "pose a national security threat." Which is fucking outrageous coming from a man who welcomed Netanyahu, a wanted war criminal, like a hero just a few weeks ago. There is no legal basis for his actions, no member of Kneecap has ever been convicted of any crime in any country. We stand against all hate crimes and kneecap champions love and solidarity as well as calling out injustices where we see it. It's clear this is political distraction and a further attempt to silence those who call out genocide against the Palestinian people. Much like the good people of Budapest, who defied their own President's ban on their 'Pride Parade' in June, we will fight on for what is right. Free Palestine

Tiocfaidh ár lá

Fuck Viktor Orban

The Sziget Festival also released a statement, condemning the government decision. It reads:

At 11:00 a.m. today, we received official notice that the Hungarian Government will deny entry to the band Kneecap into Hungarian territory in order to prevent them performing at Sziget on August 11. This is an unprecedented move which we believe is both unnecessary and regrettable. Following concerns raised by Government and pressure groups across Hungary over the past weeks at the prospect of Kneecap performing, we have liaised closely with the band and they reassured us that their performance would not contravene either Sziget's values or Hungarian law. Sziget Festival's values mean we condemn hate speech, while guaranteeing the fundamental right to artistic freedom of expression for every performer. Cancel culture and cultural boycotts are not the solution. Over the past 30 years, Sziget has served as a free and safe place for different cultures, hosting artists and visitors from around the world, earning significant recognition in the international community and enhancing Hungary's reputation.Sziget Festival will continue to do everything in its power to remain, in every sense, The Island of Freedom.