Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Jouska Announces New Album How Did I Wind Up Here?: Hear “Pierced.”

1:50 PM EDT on July 24, 2025

Last month Norwegian artist and producer Marit Othilie Thorvik aka Jouska released her single “Flower Moon.” Today, she's back with another single “Pierced." to announce a new album How Did I Wind Up Here? that's out Oct. 17 via Koke Plate. “Pierced." is misty and intimate dream pop, reminiscent of Portishead and Beach House.

"This one grew out of a shame tied to being seen at all. I’ve always struggled with visibility," Thorvik said. "Part of me wants to be seen and heard; another part just wants to disappear. Artistry brings that tension to the surface. I often feel like I’m stepping into a role that doesn’t quite fit, exposing parts of myself I’d rather keep hidden. It feels too personal, too raw, and often uncomfortable. This song captures that feeling."

Listen to “Pierced." below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Courageous:Shy"
02 "Pierced."
03 "Flower Moon"
04 "Why Won't You Talk To Me?"
05 "Liquid Red"
06 "Season Of Dread"
07 "California"
08 "2003"
09 "I Let It Happen"
10 "Should Have Seen It Coming"

How Did I Wind Up Here? is out 10/17 via Koke Plate.

Hans Olav Settem

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Puscifer Cover Low

February 3, 2026
New Music

Whitney Johnson, Lia Kohl, & Macie Stewart Announce Debut Album BODY SOUND

February 3, 2026
New Music

Dua Saleh Announces New Album Of Earth & Wires: Hear The Bon Iver Collabs “Flood” & “Glow”

February 3, 2026
New Music

Landowner – “Normal Returns To Normal”

February 3, 2026
New Music

Evelyn Gray – “Clotheslines”

February 3, 2026
New Music

Mitski Shares “I’ll Change For You,” Announces World Tour

February 3, 2026