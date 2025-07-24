Jouska Announces New Album How Did I Wind Up Here?: Hear “Pierced.”

Last month Norwegian artist and producer Marit Othilie Thorvik aka Jouska released her single “Flower Moon.” Today, she's back with another single “Pierced." to announce a new album How Did I Wind Up Here? that's out Oct. 17 via Koke Plate. “Pierced." is misty and intimate dream pop, reminiscent of Portishead and Beach House.

"This one grew out of a shame tied to being seen at all. I’ve always struggled with visibility," Thorvik said. "Part of me wants to be seen and heard; another part just wants to disappear. Artistry brings that tension to the surface. I often feel like I’m stepping into a role that doesn’t quite fit, exposing parts of myself I’d rather keep hidden. It feels too personal, too raw, and often uncomfortable. This song captures that feeling."

Listen to “Pierced." below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Courageous:Shy"

02 "Pierced."

03 "Flower Moon"

04 "Why Won't You Talk To Me?"

05 "Liquid Red"

06 "Season Of Dread"

07 "California"

08 "2003"

09 "I Let It Happen"

10 "Should Have Seen It Coming"

How Did I Wind Up Here? is out 10/17 via Koke Plate.