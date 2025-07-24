Skip to Content
james K – “Doom Bikini”

3:52 PM EDT on July 24, 2025

Juan Camilo Díez

New York's own james K announced her new album Friend last month with the release of the uptempo headrush "Play." She has unveiled another tune from the album today, a midtempo electronic pop track called "Doom Bikini" that boasts a trip-hop-esque beat and some strategically deployed squealing G-funk keyboard. In keeping with the bikini theme, james K is also selling a "doom bikini towel friend." Why is it a "towel friend" and not just a "towel"? I guess it's related to the album being called Friend? Anyway, the song is good and you should listen to it.

Friend is out 9/5 via AD 93. Pre-order it here.

