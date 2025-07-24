Skip to Content
Pearly Drops – “End Credits”

7:12 PM EDT on July 24, 2025

Next month Pearly Drops will share their new album The Voices Are Coming Back. So far we've heard "Mermaid" with Cub Sport and "Ratgirl," and today the Finnish electronic duo is back with a sleek earworm called "End Credits."

“‘End Credits’ is about being left behind in someone else’s story," the band explains. They continue:

It wanders through gardens and lawns, peers in through windows, sinks into moats, and whispers from the trunk of a car. A love letter buried in a dream — half memory, half hallucination. The figure in the song finds peace just in being there, even if trapped in that very trunk. We wrote it like the final scene of a film: the screen fades to black, and all that remains is the echo.

This song carries the most consistent musical thread, a callback to the similar post-punk and 80s New Wave influences of our past albums, with the B-52's as the standout inspiration this time.

Dive in below.

The Voices Are Coming Back is out 8/29 via Music Website.

