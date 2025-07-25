Watch The Spinal Tap II: The End Continues Trailer

The anticipation for Spinal Tap II: The End Continues — the sequel to the classic mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap — has been increasing with teasers and clips, and now the first trailer is here. It does not disappoint, and it features appearances from Paul McCartney, Elton John, and Questlove, who declines the band's invitation to be their 12th drummer because he doesn't want to die.

The film centers on the band's final reunion concert in New Orleans, and it brings Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer back together, along with director Rob Reiner. There are also rumors of cameos from Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, Paul Shaffer (who was in the original), and more. Watch the trailer below.

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues hits theaters 9/12.