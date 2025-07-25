Laura Jane Grace Responds To Allegations By Her Wife Paris Campbell

Last week, Laura Jane Grace was accused of emotional abuse by her wife and bandmate Paris Campbell. When the Against Me! leader posted “I feel unsafe" on social media, the influencer publicly responded saying it was "another example this week of my wife using her massive platform to attempt to hurt me." They then went on to cite instances of manipulation.

“We are a day away from a major album release. Our first collaboration together. But I am not being treated with kindness," Campbell wrote on Bluesky, continuing:

Everything from my past of having to turn to SW, to my alarm going off too much has been setting Laura Jane to a place of sheer irrational rage towards me daily. I am trying my best here, but I FEEL unsafe. Laura Jane is perfectly safe, upstairs, tearing the house apart as I type this. I am the one unsafe in this situation, I am publicly asking my wife to please stop this and leave the home. What is happening to me is very real. I love my wife dearly, but I believe she needs serious help. I have countless times begged for us to go to counseling, to which she often blows up at me over even the suggestion. On the few times she’s halfway agreed, it leads nowhere. I have no options than to publicly state what’s happening to me because I don’t have a personal support network; everyone in my life is there for/because of my wife. I feel very alone …

Grace posted a response today, sharing a lengthy statement written by a touring party member. Here's what Grace wrote in the caption:

I would like to acknowledge my fault here and take responsibility for my mistakes. Anyone who has been paying attention can see clear as day that this has been a toxic, codependent relationship from the start. It was reckless of me to get married so quickly and I made a lot of poor decisions where I absolutely should have known better. My poor decisions have impacted my kid, my band and my community. I hold myself accountable for it and sincerely apologize.

As for the statement from the touring party member, it asserts, "In every instance, we hear LJG tell Paris to leave her alone and Paris won't. She pushes and pushes until Laura snaps and yells at her to go away, and then Paris calls her reaction abuse. What Paris is doing is a form of abuse."

"I have spent so much time around the both of them both on and off tour, and I have yet to see A SHRED of evidence that LJG is committing abuse. However, I have seen Paris behave in ways that are manipulative, isolating, and coercive," it continues. It offers a more detailed account:

Laura Jane has been trying to leave Paris for over half a year now but keeps getting manipulated to stay and is stuck because of the public nature of their relationship and the obligations they have to the band and everyone's income. Additionally, the manipulation from their partner who they loved dearly has continued to draw them back in when they try to leave. LJG finally said she was done and Paris went ballistic. LJG has filed for divorce and is trying to leave the house. We were all at the house helping her move, not intimidating Paris. We took 5 or 6 van loads of LJG's stuff to a storage unit in the day and a half we were there. There was one hour where we weren't moving because we were waiting for lunch to be delivered and then eating it. In that time Paris asked us to leave, threatened to call the cops, and weaponized bringing her child home (that they wouldn't have had for another couple of days anyways because they were supposed to be on tour all weekend) I told them calmly but firmly that I was no longer going to play their games and that I no longer found them to have credibility. I called them out on the few lies that I caught them in off the top of my head and they just continued to argue and get upset while putting on a very strange performance that made everyone uneasy. LJG's roadie was silent and avoiding confrontation, LJG was quiet unless she needed to say something, which she would then calmly state what she needed to say to Paris. I told Paris I would gladly speak to police if they thought that was the best option for them, and that if they felt it was a good idea, they could bring their child home and none of us would talk to their kid. We had to keep reassuring her that we were not leaving LJG alone with her and that we were only there to help LJG move and get out.

"It is my belief that Paris latched on to a very vulnerable LJG for her own financial gain and follower count," it concludes. "I have seen Paris isolate Laura from everyone that has any type of special relationship with her and I have seen Paris' possessiveness and inability to self regulate take over and escalate to wild levels."

Read it in full here.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMgq5UAO1R-/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading