Alex G Returns To The Newly Canceled Late Show With “Afterlife”

7:47 AM EDT on July 25, 2025

Stephen Colbert's Late Show may be going away, but for one more school year it'll be beaming celebrity chats and music performances into your home. The latest of those comes from Alex G, who played "Miracles" on the show back in 2022. With RCA debut Headlights out now, it was time for a return to the Ed Sullivan Theater for a run through "Afterlife," the album's lovely lead single and a somewhat poignant choice of song for a TV show that's going off the air. Watch below.

Alex G will make his Newport Folk Festival debut today.

