Evil G.I. Joe Metal Band Honors Ozzy Osbourne At Their First-Ever Concert

Your favorite '80s brain-washing heavy metal band is now flesh and blood. Well, for one night at least. Yesterday Cold Slither, the villainous cartoon band from the animated series G.I. JOE: A Real American Hero, took the stage at Brick by Brick as part of San Diego Comic-Con for a show presented by Hasbro and Reigning Phoenix Music.

The band was brought to life by Gus Rios (vocals/bass, portraying Zartan), Ross Sewage (guitar, portraying Torch), Matt Harvey (guitar, portraying Ripper) and Andy Selway (drums, portraying Buzzer). They performed their own tracks, along with a cover of Black Sabbath's "War Pigs," paying their respects to the late Ozzy Osbourne. In a truly outrageous surprise they were also joined onstage by Britta Phillips, who voiced Jem for fellow Hasbro '80s cartoon group Jem And The Holograms. Phillips rerecorded six songs from the series for an 40th anniversary EP, which is out today. She was on a Retro 80s Toys And Talent panel last night, but will be doing signings all weekend.

In addition to their cartoon-to-human transformation, Cold Slither is also releasing their debut album today. It features their self-titled hit that introduced them to the world in the G.I. JOE episode from December 2, 1985.

“This isn’t just an album –- it’s a sonic strike straight from Cobra Command!” the band said about their debut. “We’re back, louder, heavier and deadlier than ever. We can’t wait for G.I. JOE fans and metalheads to experience the raw power of our music, culminating in our live debut at San Diego Comic-Con. Prepare your ears for total domination… Let’s Rock and Cobra Roll!”

Also at Comic-Con: Waka Flocka Flame, who will perform at an afterparty at Oxford Social Club on Saturday night.

Sadly Nirvana couldn't make it:

Check out videos from Cold Slither and Jem's performance and their new releases below.