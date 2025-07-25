Paramore Finally Put The Summer Tic EP On Streaming For Debut Album’s 20th Anniversary

Paramore's debut album All We Know Is Falling turns 20 years old Saturday, and we'll have more to say on that soon. In the meantime, the band is launching their own celebration with a deluxe edition of the album that brings one of the early Paramore relics to streaming services for the first time.

In 2006, between their debut and their legendary sophomore album Riot!, Paramore released The Summer Tic EP. The four-song set starts out with the "Crab Mix" of "Emergency," then blows through three more songs including a cover of Failure's "Stuck On You." (Hayley Williams' Failure fandom, still alive and well, goes way back.)

The self-released The Summer Tic CD was sold at Paramore shows and Warped Tour stops, and the band's label Fueled By Ramen sold some copies through its online shop. But it wasn't sold through iTunes or other digital retailers, and the band has never put the project on streaming until now. It's tacked onto the end of the original All We Know Is Falling tracklist on the deluxe, which you can stream below.

All We Know Is Falling (Deluxe) is out now via Fueled By Ramen. Williams just released a new solo track via Nashville public radio this week.