Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Paramore Finally Put The Summer Tic EP On Streaming For Debut Album’s 20th Anniversary

10:07 AM EDT on July 25, 2025

Paramore's debut album All We Know Is Falling turns 20 years old Saturday, and we'll have more to say on that soon. In the meantime, the band is launching their own celebration with a deluxe edition of the album that brings one of the early Paramore relics to streaming services for the first time.

In 2006, between their debut and their legendary sophomore album Riot!, Paramore released The Summer Tic EP. The four-song set starts out with the "Crab Mix" of "Emergency," then blows through three more songs including a cover of Failure's "Stuck On You." (Hayley Williams' Failure fandom, still alive and well, goes way back.)

The self-released The Summer Tic CD was sold at Paramore shows and Warped Tour stops, and the band's label Fueled By Ramen sold some copies through its online shop. But it wasn't sold through iTunes or other digital retailers, and the band has never put the project on streaming until now. It's tacked onto the end of the original All We Know Is Falling tracklist on the deluxe, which you can stream below.

All We Know Is Falling (Deluxe) is out now via Fueled By Ramen. Williams just released a new solo track via Nashville public radio this week.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Tom Rowlands (The Chemical Brothers) & AURORA Announce Debut Album As TOMORA Come Closer: Hear The Title Track

February 5, 2026
New Music

Kathryn Mohr Announces New Album Carve: Hear “Property”

February 5, 2026
New Music

Iron & Wine – “Roses”

February 5, 2026
New Music

Shabaka – “Eyes Lowered”

February 4, 2026
New Music

Lily Konigsberg – “Is It Over?”

February 4, 2026
New Music

Cadence Weapon Announces New Album Forager: Hear “Alpenflage”

February 4, 2026