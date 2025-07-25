Barcelona Punks Enemic Interior Sum Up Their Career So Far On The Wildly Impressive Col·lecció

The Barcelona punk band Enemic Interior have been releasing one EP per year since 2022. Col·lecció, their new album out today on the Mendeku Diskak label, combines those releases into a career-so-far-spanning comp, bracketed by a pair of new songs, "Mai més" and "Fugir Endavant." Taken together, these tracks present Enemic Interior as one of the most formidable punk bands in the world, unafraid to make their burly, ferocious songs remarkably catchy when the situation calls for it. With their shout-along vocals, hulking power-chord riffs, and foot-to-the-floor momentum, these songs are like if the big war trucks in Fury Road could be transmuted into anthems. Listen below.

<a href="https://enemicinterior.bandcamp.com/album/col-lecci">Col·lecció by Enemic Interior</a>

Col·lecció is out now via Mendeku Diskak. Purchase it here.