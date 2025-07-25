Amaarae – “Girlie-Pop!”

Ghanaian-American pop sensation Amaarae is ready to take over summer 2025. Last month, she announced her new album Black Star with "S.M.O." Today, she's got another excellent single called “Girlie-Pop!" alongside a video by Omar Jones.

"Girlie-Pop!" is risqué in more ways than one. The track's beat is scaffolded by gun reloading sounds, and finishes with a towering guitar solo. "One of us got to kiss and swap/ Switching genres till we make it pop," she sings in her signature icy tone. Woof, it's getting hot in here!

"'Girlie Pop' started as a freestyle over an open guitar on a magical night in Brazil! I wanted to make a song that embodies the feeling of a kiss from your favorite person in the world," Amaarae shared. "We all dream of finding that one person who sends us into the stars with just a smile & peck on the lips! The BLACK STAR album is all about fun and fantasy! I want 'Girlie-Pop' to be the soundtrack for when you sit and day dream about your crush."

Watch the video below.

Black Star is out 8/8 on Interscope.