Tunde Adebimpe Visits The Criterion Closet

Tunde Adebimpe, who just released his debut solo album Thee Black Boltz this past April, is the latest person to step into the Criterion closet. You most likely know him as the frontman of TV On The Radio, but he's also an actor, most recently appearing in the Star Wars TV spinoff Skeleton Crew and in last year's Twisters.

Adebimpe's picks included Akira Kurosawa's Dreams, Federico Fellini's 8 1/2, Stan Brakhage's By Brakhage: An Anthology, Volume Two, David Byrne's True Stories, Ousmane Sembène's Black Girl, Dee Rees' Pariah, Jonathan Demme's The Silence Of The Lambs, and the collection Godzilla: The Showa-Era Films, 1954-1975.

"The video for the song 'Wild Wild Life' came out of here and that was one of the first things I saw on MTV," he said while talking about True Stories. "I shaped my opinion of who I wanted to be around and what I wanted to do."

Regarding The Silence Of The Lambs, he said it's "one of my favorite, favorite films. I had the great opportunity to work with Jonathan Demme in a movie called Rachel Getting Married. It was one of the best experiences of my life."

Watch him talk through all his picks in the video below.