Creative Writing Announce Debut Album Baby Did This: Hear “Can’t Thank You Enough”

This crew is really asking for it, huh? At worst, naming your band Creative Writing sets you up for some delirious pans to the tune of That writing doesn't seem very creative to me! Quote-tweeters, prepare your dunks accordingly. On the other hand, the name conveys an MFA-student vibe that artists of this ilk might as well embrace. They know their audience, and they know themselves. Is it really so different from Belle And Sebastian singing about characters who are "wrapped up in books"?

"Can't Thank You Enough," out today, is the lead single from Creative Writing's newly announced debut album Baby Did It. The record will drop in October on Meritorio, the Spanish label that brought us indie-pop gems from Dancer and Prism Shores. Here, the Massachusetts group showcases its mastery of jangly college-rock with subtly brilliant basslines and slyly catchy choruses. Another success in the broadcasting-your-vibes department: Their EP was called True 90s. However, the first band name in the RIYL list is Big Star, and that also tracks. Watch the video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "I Love You"

02 "Hallway"

03 "Sister"

04 "Slice & Dice"

05 "Can't Thank You Enough"

06 "Just Woke Up"

07 "Glass Days"

08 "Feel"

09 "Memory Light"

10 "Rain"

Baby Did This is out 10/3 on Meritorio. Pre-order it here.