Drake – “Which One” (Feat. Central Cee)

Drake and Central Cee opened the final night of Drake's recent Wireless Festival residency in London by performing an unknown new song. On a livestream last night, Drake ushered that track into the world. "Which One" blends together Drake's dancehall influence and the brisk, banging, globetrotting club music heard on projects like More Life.

Central Cee's initial bars are dumbfoundingly obvious, and not in a good way: "God forbid a girl's tryna have fun/ I got X if you wanna take drugs/ You wanna have sex or do you wanna make love?" But overall the beat is life-giving enough to overcome the lyrical missteps. Credit is due to producers O Lil Angel, b4u, and OZ. Listen below.