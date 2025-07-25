Addison Rae Is In The Video For sombr’s New Song, Which Is Good

So far, sombr has had a great 2025. The New York City native — real name Shane Boose, who attended the famous LaGuardia High School — is seeming to be the new "it" pop boy. His vibe is kinda like if Shawn Mendes and Matty Healy had a younger brother that listened to Hozier and the Beach Boys. He got his first Top 40 hit with last year's "back to friends," then reached a new chart peak of #25 with this year's "undressed." Today, he's got another one called "12 To 12."

To tell you the truth, the initial reason I clicked on this song's video was to see our new rising pop queen Addison Rae do the thing everyone initially knew her for -- owning the dance floor. And she does indeed own it! "12 To 12" shows our "it" pop girl as the focus of our "it" pop boy's affection. But it turns out, the song soundtracking their dance floor rendezvous is actually pretty good.

"12 To 12" suggests we're not done with the reinvention of disco jams just yet. It borders the line of repurposed funk with fuzzy blues licks and a sprinkling of bongo hits. sombr sounds very much in his element, his voice ricocheting between a lustful falsetto and a hungry, distorted growl. "In a room full of people I look for you/ Would you avoid me or would you look for me too/ Tell me is our story through/ Or do our hearts still beat in tune," he sings. It's the kind of desperate love track that's perfect for these heat wave days that drive us delirious.

Watch the Gus Black-directed video below.