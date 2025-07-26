Hayley Williams, Weyes Blood, Jeff Tweedy, & More Join Bleachers At Newport Folk Fest

Yesterday was the first day of Rhode Island's Newport Folk Festival. There was a bit of a weather issue when a flash storm hit and the crowd had to shelter in place for a little while, but the event persisted nonetheless. A highlight was Bleachers' set, which featured appearances from Hayley Williams, Weyes Blood, Jeff Tweedy, and more.

Jack Antonoff's band brought out Jeff Tweedy, Maren Morris, Waxahatchee, and Dan Reeder, who are all on the Newport lineup this weekend. Weyes Blood, Rufus Wainwright, and Hayley Williams, who are not on the roster, appeared this weekend just to join Bleachers. This was billed as a Newport edition of Bleachers' annual The Ally Coalition Talent Show, which usually takes place in NYC.

Bleachers did the old vocal jazz standard "Dream A Little Dream Of Me" with Weyes Blood’s Natalie Mering; Roy Orbison's "You Got It" with Weyes Blood and Waxahatchee; Dan Reeder's "Maybe" with Dan Reeder, Weyes Blood, and Waxahatchee; "Don't Go Dark" with Maren Morris and "45" with Rufus Wainwright; Bob Dylan's "Not Dark Yet" with Wainwright; Lana Del Rey's "Margaret" with Jeff Tweedy, which they've done together before; Tweedy's own "Kamera" with the Wilco frontman; Hayley Williams' brand new song "Mirtazapine" (live for the first time) with the Paramore leader; Modern English's "I Melt With You" with Williams; and Bleachers covered Waterboys' "The Whole Of The Moon," which they've done before.

Paramore's debut album All We Know Is Falling turns 20 today. Stereogum's antidepressants/pop-punk correspondent Rachel caught up with Hayley Williams backstage yesterday. Watch that below along with footage from Bleachers' set.