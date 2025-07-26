Skip to Content
Phoebe Bridgers Wins Another Court Judgment Against Studio Owner Who Unsuccessfully Sued Her Over Abuse Allegations

10:28 AM EDT on July 26, 2025

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Phoebe Bridgers attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

|Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In 2021, Chris Nelson, owner of a Los Angeles recording studio called Sound Space, sued Phoebe Bridgers for defamation after she made a social media post accusing him of “grooming, stealing, [and] violence.” The following year, the judge tossed his case, which demanded $3.8 million from Bridgers. Now, the singer-songwriter has earned another win: The judge has ordered the producer to pay her more attorneys’ fees.

Bridgers was previously awarded $496,600 in attorneys’ fees and costs back in 2023. On Thursday (July 24), she was granted $392,070 for fees and costs regarding the pre-judgment litigation, including her dismissal motion. The singer was entitled to compensation when the suit was dismissed in November 2022; she was entitled to compensation again when Nelson appealed the ruling and lost once more.

According to Bridgers’ attorneys’ court papers, Nelson hasn't yet paid any amount toward the first attorneys’ fees or costs judgment. He currently owes her a whopping $888,768.

Read More:

