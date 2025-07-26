Watch D.C. Post-Hardcore Band Faraquet Play First Show In 17 Years

Faraquet only released one album — 2000's A View From This Tower on Dischord Records — before disbanding in 2001. The D.C. post-hardcore outfit got back together for some gigs in 2007 and 2008, and last night they played in their hometown to kick off their new reunion tour with SAVAK.

The show had the original lineup of Jeff Boswell, Devin Ocampo, and Chad Molter. Along with North American dates, the tour also has some concerts in Japan this fall. Watch a video of them shredding out their beloved tune "Cut Self Not" and more clips below.