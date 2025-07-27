Watch S.G. Goodman Cover Butthole Surfers, Join MJ Lenderman, & Beat Kevin Morby’s Softball Team At Newport Folk Festival

Last month S.G. Goodman shared her new album Planting By The Signs, and this weekend she returned to Newport Folk Festival -- having first performed there in 2023 -- to play some of those new songs on the fest's Harbor Stage. But the Kentucky-born singer-songwriter didn't just play new songs! "Hope you like the '90s," she told the audience after doing a countrified take on Butthole Surfers' 1996 tune "Pepper."

Also at her Friday Newport set, Goodman brought out Dan Reeder for an assist on her Planting By The Signs highlight "I’m In Love." There was a brief shelter-in-place period because of an afternoon storm, during which Goodman also led an impromptu singalong in one of the fort buildings. After the rain cleared, she joined another musician with an abbreviated stage name, MJ Lenderman, during his set to duet his song "She’s Leaving You." A day prior, she was a team captain at the Newport All-Star softball game, leading her players to victory over Kevin Morby's team. See clips below.