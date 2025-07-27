Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Watch S.G. Goodman Cover Butthole Surfers, Join MJ Lenderman, & Beat Kevin Morby’s Softball Team At Newport Folk Festival

12:48 PM EDT on July 27, 2025

SG Goodman @ Newport 2025

Last month S.G. Goodman shared her new album Planting By The Signs, and this weekend she returned to Newport Folk Festival -- having first performed there in 2023 -- to play some of those new songs on the fest's Harbor Stage. But the Kentucky-born singer-songwriter didn't just play new songs! "Hope you like the '90s," she told the audience after doing a countrified take on Butthole Surfers' 1996 tune "Pepper."

Also at her Friday Newport set, Goodman brought out Dan Reeder for an assist on her Planting By The Signs highlight "I’m In Love." There was a brief shelter-in-place period because of an afternoon storm, during which Goodman also led an impromptu singalong in one of the fort buildings. After the rain cleared, she joined another musician with an abbreviated stage name, MJ Lenderman, during his set to duet his song "She’s Leaving You." A day prior, she was a team captain at the Newport All-Star softball game, leading her players to victory over Kevin Morby's team. See clips below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Robyn Announces International Tour

February 6, 2026
News

Shinedown Drop Off MAGA-Associated Rock The Country Festival After Drummer Called Ludacris A “Coward” For Doing The Same

February 6, 2026
News

Twisted Sister Cancel Reunion Tour Due To Dee Snider’s “Sudden And Unexpected Resignation”

February 6, 2026
News

Jim O’Rourke Plots Rare Tours With Eiko Ishibashi, Fennesz

February 6, 2026
News

Ted Cruz Mocks Billie Eilish’s Grammys Speech In Senate Hearing, Finneas Responds

February 6, 2026
News

Best Coast’s Bethany Cosentino Calls For Wasserman CEO To Resign Over Epstein Files Revelations

February 6, 2026