Destiny’s Child Reunite At Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour Finale

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour has been an eventful one. The three-month jaunt promoting her album of the same name wrapped up in Las Vegas Saturday night, and she went out with a bang by bringing out Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams onstage to do a couple of their biggest Destiny's Child hits together. It was the last time the three of them sang together since "Beychella" back in 2018.

Beyoncé sang a version of her Renaissance highlight "ALIEN SUPERSTAR" that included elements of Destiny Child's 2000 hit "Independent Women Part 1." Then Rowland and Williams appeared onstage, doing a medley of "Lose My Breath" with the Renaissance song "ENERGY." They also did their 2001 hit "Bootylicious," mashed up with "Countdown" from Bey's 2011 album 4.

Earlier in the evening, country-crossover star Shaboozey joined Beyoncé onstage for a rendition of their Cowboy Carter duet "SWEET ★ HONEY ★ BUCKIIN'," turned into a medley with Resaissance tracks "PURE/HONEY" and "SUMMER RENAISSANCE." Jay-Z must've had fun doing "Crazy In Love" and "“N***** In Paris" with Bey back at one of her Paris shows last month, because he appeared for those same two songs again last night; meanwhile Beyoncé was wearing a sequined shirt with their daughter Blue Ivy's picture on it. See clips from the audience below.