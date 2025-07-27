Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Watch Iggy Pop Sing Superman Hit “Punkrocker” Live For The First Time

3:04 PM EDT on July 27, 2025

James Gunn's new Superman movie features an Iggy Pop song, but probably not any of the Iggy Pop songs you'd first guess. In the final scene, during a conversation between David Corenswet's Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane, you hear "Punkrocker," Iggy Pop's 2006 collaboration with the Swedish band the Teddybears. As the story often goes with superhero movie soundtracks, the song is now having a viral moment, and so the punkrocker himself played it live for the first time Saturday night, closing out his set at Project Pabst Festival in Portland.

Just to set the record straight, the Teddybears first released their version of "Punkrocker" in 2000, but it went relatively unknown stateside until Iggy Pop hopped on a re-recorded version of the track six years later, bringing it to a slightly larger audience. (They were working it out on the remix even in 2006!) That's the version Gunn said he stumbled across one day thanks to his Spotify algorithm, and he decided to use it in the film. Now it's blowing up on TikTok.

Apparently at Project Pabst, Iggy Pop dedicated "Punkrocker" to Superman -- I'm not sure if he meant Superman the movie or Superman the guy -- so it seems like he's getting a kick out of the TikTok activity. See an audience video below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Cake Founding Guitarist Greg Brown Has Died

February 7, 2026
News

Chance The Rapper Is Now Chance The AI Company Spokesman

February 7, 2026
News

3 Doors Down Frontman Brad Arnold Dead At 47

February 7, 2026
News

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Tells ICE Agents To Quit Their Jobs At Super Bowl Pre-Party

February 7, 2026
News

Lana Del Rey Explains Stove Delay, Announces New Single “White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter”

February 7, 2026
News

Sting Announces Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso Album Relaunch In Joke Wellness Industry Infomercial

February 7, 2026