Watch Bad Moves Play Their Farewell Show In D.C.

6:00 PM EDT on July 27, 2025

Back in March, just a few months following their last album Wearing Out The Refrain, the great power-pop band Bad Moves announced that they'd be breaking up amicably following a farewell tour. That tour wrapped up last night at the Black Cat in the band's Washington, D.C. hometown, with openers Light Beams, Adult Mom, and Lee Bains. Bye bye, Bad Moves! Check out some clips from the pit below.

