Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Keith Sweat Brings Out “Carnival Cruise Tyler” From Viral Karaoke Video

10:05 AM EDT on July 28, 2025

Last month, Tyler Heyworth, a 20-year-old white kid from Georgia, was on a cruise with his family, and he belted out a karaoke rendition of "Nobody," the 1996 slow-jam smash from R&B icon Keith Sweat. This was a classic example of a white kid showing levels of understated smoothness that white kids rarely show, and the audience lost its mind. Videos of Heyworth's performance went viral, with good reason. They are a whole lot of fun to watch.

@bird.bird.birdistheword

Welcome to the Tyler show! #carnival tylershow@carnival

♬ original sound - Shahna Magee

According to Billboard, those videos caused a streaming surge for "Nobody," a song nine years older than Tyler Heyworth himself. Heyworth started his own TikTok, and he got care packages from Carnival Cruises (a microphone) and Starface pimple patches. The Today show interviewed Tyler. Keith Sweat posted a mash-up video on his own Instagram. A couple of weeks ago, Tyler and his family met Keith Sweat at Sweat's Atlanta studio.

Keith Sweat also went on Tyler's live TikTok.

@tylerheyworth

just in case yall missed it thursday night!! thank you @Keith Sweat for joining the live for a bit???? @radiogodstu #tiktoklive #livehighlights #keithsweat #nobody #tylercruise #carnivalcruise #fyp #viral #trending

♬ original sound - tyler

On Saturday night, Keith Sweat played a show at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, and he brought out a beaming Tyler to sing "Nobody" with him. This is basically the highest achievement that a karaoke singer can unlock, and it makes for a cute spectacle. Watch it below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Cake Founding Guitarist Greg Brown Has Died

February 7, 2026
News

Chance The Rapper Is Now Chance The AI Company Spokesman

February 7, 2026
News

3 Doors Down Frontman Brad Arnold Dead At 47

February 7, 2026
News

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Tells ICE Agents To Quit Their Jobs At Super Bowl Pre-Party

February 7, 2026
News

Lana Del Rey Explains Stove Delay, Announces New Single “White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter”

February 7, 2026
News

Sting Announces Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso Album Relaunch In Joke Wellness Industry Infomercial

February 7, 2026