Keith Sweat Brings Out “Carnival Cruise Tyler” From Viral Karaoke Video

Last month, Tyler Heyworth, a 20-year-old white kid from Georgia, was on a cruise with his family, and he belted out a karaoke rendition of "Nobody," the 1996 slow-jam smash from R&B icon Keith Sweat. This was a classic example of a white kid showing levels of understated smoothness that white kids rarely show, and the audience lost its mind. Videos of Heyworth's performance went viral, with good reason. They are a whole lot of fun to watch.

According to Billboard, those videos caused a streaming surge for "Nobody," a song nine years older than Tyler Heyworth himself. Heyworth started his own TikTok, and he got care packages from Carnival Cruises (a microphone) and Starface pimple patches. The Today show interviewed Tyler. Keith Sweat posted a mash-up video on his own Instagram. A couple of weeks ago, Tyler and his family met Keith Sweat at Sweat's Atlanta studio.

Keith Sweat also went on Tyler's live TikTok.

On Saturday night, Keith Sweat played a show at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, and he brought out a beaming Tyler to sing "Nobody" with him. This is basically the highest achievement that a karaoke singer can unlock, and it makes for a cute spectacle. Watch it below.