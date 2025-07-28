Roger Joseph Manning Jr. (Jellyfish, Beck) Just Learned He’s On A Months-Old Tate McRae Single

Tate McRae, the dancer and singer who has a song called "Sports Car," recently contributed a different song to a movie about sports cars. "Just Keep Watching," which was released back in May, appears on the soundtrack to the Brad Pitt-starring F1. It also features a synth performance from Roger Joseph Manning Jr.

Manning has co-founded a bunch of bands including Jellyfish and the Moog Cookbook, and he's been a member of Beck's band for quite a while. His Discogs credits page is pretty crazy: He's performed on albums by Blink-182, Air, Paramore, Morrissey, Melissa Etheridge, Fiona Apple, Carly Rae Jepsen -- the list goes on. I've never been a session musician, but I'd imagine with a schedule this busy, one would lose track of which songs they're credited on. Case in point: Manning didn't realize he was credited on "Just Keep Watching" until the song had been out for weeks.

"Sometimes when I'm working with producers in the studio I don't always know where certain musical contributions will surface," Manning wrote on Instagram on Sunday. "What a wonderful surprise it was to see myself among many other talented individuals credited for this @f1thealbum release with artist @tatemcrae! Have a listen and hope you all enjoy!"

Stuff like this probably happens all the time, but it's still pretty nuts to think about, especially considering F1 had a very profitable opening weekend and McRae is so famous that her breakups make headlines. The song itself is whatever. I bet it sounds great at Zara. Listen to it below.