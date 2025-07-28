Fat Dog – “Pray To That”

London's Fat Dog specialize in a berserk, dancefloor-friendly form of post-punk. With their rave allusions, they remind me of the Rapture, if they had a shouter instead of a shrieker on lead vocals. Last year, Fat Dog released their debut album WOOF. and followed it up with the one-off single "Peace Song." The band just got a lot of attention for their Glastonbury performance, and they'll tour North America later this year. Now, they've got another new single out.

Fat Dog's new track "Pray To That" is a pulsing banger with a charismatic, unhinged lead vocal from frontman Joe Love. I'm getting some hints of My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult's industrial-dance sleaze on this one, and I mean that as a serious compliment. Frequent Fat Dog collaborator Dylan Coates directed the video, and it's got Love as a hard-partying preacher. Below, check out that clip and the band's upcoming tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

7/31 – Diepholz. Germany @ Appletree Garden

8/01 – Katowice, Poland @ Off Festival

8/02 – Waterford, Ireland @ All Together Now

8/06-10 – Winchester, UK @ Boomtown

8/08 – Cornwall, UK @ Boardmasters

8/10 - Budapest, Hungary @ Sziget Festival

8/14 – Paredes De Coura, Porgugal @ Vodafone Paredes de Coura

8/15 - Charleville-Mézières, France @ Cabaret Vert

8/16 – Crickhowell, UK @ Green Man

8/22 – Northampton, UK @ Shambala

8/23 – Málaga, Spain @ Canela Party

8/24 – Paris, France @ Rock En Seine

8/27 – Sheffield, UK @ Utilita Arena *

8/31 - Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot Festival

9/02 - Sacramento, CA @ Starlet Room

9/03 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

9/04 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

9/05 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet's

9/06 - San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

9/07 - Las Vegas, NV @ Swan Dive

9/20 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees

9/22 - Raleigh, NC @ Kings

9/23 - Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

9/24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Warehouse on Watts

9/25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel

9/26 - Somerville, MA @ Warehouse XI

9/27 - Montreal, QC @ Toscadura

9/29 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

11/01 – Manchester, UK @ Aviva Studios (Day Of The Dog Halloween Special)

11/06 – Reykjavik, Iceland @ Iceland Airwaves

11/08 – Kortrijk, Germany @ Sonic City

* with Queens Of The Stone Age

"Pray To That" is out now on Domino.