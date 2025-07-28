Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Fat Dog – “Pray To That”

12:32 PM EDT on July 28, 2025

Frank Fieber

London's Fat Dog specialize in a berserk, dancefloor-friendly form of post-punk. With their rave allusions, they remind me of the Rapture, if they had a shouter instead of a shrieker on lead vocals. Last year, Fat Dog released their debut album WOOF. and followed it up with the one-off single "Peace Song." The band just got a lot of attention for their Glastonbury performance, and they'll tour North America later this year. Now, they've got another new single out.

Fat Dog's new track "Pray To That" is a pulsing banger with a charismatic, unhinged lead vocal from frontman Joe Love. I'm getting some hints of My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult's industrial-dance sleaze on this one, and I mean that as a serious compliment. Frequent Fat Dog collaborator Dylan Coates directed the video, and it's got Love as a hard-partying preacher. Below, check out that clip and the band's upcoming tour dates.

TOUR DATES:
7/31 – Diepholz. Germany @ Appletree Garden
8/01 – Katowice, Poland @ Off Festival
8/02 – Waterford, Ireland @ All Together Now
8/06-10 – Winchester, UK @ Boomtown
8/08 – Cornwall, UK @ Boardmasters
8/10 - Budapest, Hungary @ Sziget Festival
8/14 – Paredes De Coura, Porgugal @ Vodafone Paredes de Coura
8/15 - Charleville-Mézières, France @ Cabaret Vert
8/16 – Crickhowell, UK @ Green Man
8/22 – Northampton, UK @ Shambala
8/23 – Málaga, Spain @ Canela Party
8/24 – Paris, France @ Rock En Seine
8/27 – Sheffield, UK @ Utilita Arena *
8/31 - Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot Festival
9/02 - Sacramento, CA @ Starlet Room
9/03 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
9/04 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
9/05 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet's
9/06 - San Diego, CA @ The Casbah
9/07 - Las Vegas, NV @ Swan Dive
9/20 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees
9/22 - Raleigh, NC @ Kings
9/23 - Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery
9/24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Warehouse on Watts
9/25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel
9/26 - Somerville, MA @ Warehouse XI
9/27 - Montreal, QC @ Toscadura
9/29 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
11/01 – Manchester, UK @ Aviva Studios (Day Of The Dog Halloween Special)
11/06 – Reykjavik, Iceland @ Iceland Airwaves
11/08 – Kortrijk, Germany @ Sonic City

* with Queens Of The Stone Age

"Pray To That" is out now on Domino.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Panopticon Shares Surprise New Split With Uprising, Comments On Removing Music From Spotify

February 7, 2026
New Music

Ascendant Hardcore Bands Collateral & Burning Lord Release Furious New Split

February 6, 2026
New Music

The Leaving – “Pray”

February 6, 2026
New Music

J. Cole Releases Sprawling, Stressed-Out New Double Album The Fall-Off

February 6, 2026
New Music

Morrissey Removes “Terrorism” Lyric From New Song “Notre-dame”

February 6, 2026
New Music

Bill Orcutt Announces New Album Music In Continuous Motion: Hear Two Tracks

February 6, 2026