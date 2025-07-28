Fat Dog – “Pray To That”

London's Fat Dog specialize in a berserk, dancefloor-friendly form of post-punk. With their rave allusions, they remind me of the Rapture, if they had a shouter instead of a shrieker on lead vocals. Last year, Fat Dog released their debut album WOOF. and followed it up with the one-off single "Peace Song." The band just got a lot of attention for their Glastonbury performance, and they'll tour North America later this year. Now, they've got another new single out.
Fat Dog's new track "Pray To That" is a pulsing banger with a charismatic, unhinged lead vocal from frontman Joe Love. I'm getting some hints of My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult's industrial-dance sleaze on this one, and I mean that as a serious compliment. Frequent Fat Dog collaborator Dylan Coates directed the video, and it's got Love as a hard-partying preacher. Below, check out that clip and the band's upcoming tour dates.
TOUR DATES:
7/31 – Diepholz. Germany @ Appletree Garden
8/01 – Katowice, Poland @ Off Festival
8/02 – Waterford, Ireland @ All Together Now
8/06-10 – Winchester, UK @ Boomtown
8/08 – Cornwall, UK @ Boardmasters
8/10 - Budapest, Hungary @ Sziget Festival
8/14 – Paredes De Coura, Porgugal @ Vodafone Paredes de Coura
8/15 - Charleville-Mézières, France @ Cabaret Vert
8/16 – Crickhowell, UK @ Green Man
8/22 – Northampton, UK @ Shambala
8/23 – Málaga, Spain @ Canela Party
8/24 – Paris, France @ Rock En Seine
8/27 – Sheffield, UK @ Utilita Arena *
8/31 - Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot Festival
9/02 - Sacramento, CA @ Starlet Room
9/03 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
9/04 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
9/05 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet's
9/06 - San Diego, CA @ The Casbah
9/07 - Las Vegas, NV @ Swan Dive
9/20 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees
9/22 - Raleigh, NC @ Kings
9/23 - Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery
9/24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Warehouse on Watts
9/25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel
9/26 - Somerville, MA @ Warehouse XI
9/27 - Montreal, QC @ Toscadura
9/29 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
11/01 – Manchester, UK @ Aviva Studios (Day Of The Dog Halloween Special)
11/06 – Reykjavik, Iceland @ Iceland Airwaves
11/08 – Kortrijk, Germany @ Sonic City
* with Queens Of The Stone Age
"Pray To That" is out now on Domino.