Wreck And Reference Announce New Album Stay Calm: Hear Two Tracks

California duo Wreck And Reference have long existed on the most experimental edges of the metal underground without employing standard metal techniques, like for instance guitars. Other than a one-off 2021 cover of the Deftones' "Change (In The House Of Flies)," Wreck And Reference haven't released any music since their 2019 album Absolute Still Life. In a few weeks, they're coming back with a new LP called Stay Calm, and we should expect some serious intensity.

On their new Stay Calm single "Burning" and "The Cup," Wreck And Reference burrow into their own sonic universe -- ominous synths, bloodcurdling screams, jittery drum programming. It's some true high-grade metal-not-metal, bringing in elements of industrial and electro and sci-fi film scores without ever conforming to any particular genre. Instead, it's the sound of two humans trying to process an inhuman time to be alive. Below, check out those two songs, as well as the Stay Calm tracklist and the duo's upcoming live shows.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Healthy Instinct"

02 "Burning"

03 "The Cup"

04 "A Cure"

05 "Nill Arm"

06 "All That I Want"

07 "Dogtracking"

08 "The Flood"

09 "Be Careful"

TOUR DATES:

8/24 - Seattle, WA @ Mudlark Oddities

8/25 - Portland, OR @ Azoth

8/27 - Oakland, CA @ Thee Stork Club

8/30 - Los Angeles, CA @ LAX

Stay Calm is out 8/22 on the Flenser.