Tom Cruise Went To See Oasis After Oasis Made Fun Of Him On Film

As you may have heard, the members of Oasis sometimes like talking shit about other famous people, even if those other famous people are also members of Oasis. They don't particularly care who's listening. As Variety points out, one of their past targets is Tom Cruise, arguably the biggest movie star on the planet. In the 2007 documentary Lord Don't Slow Me Down, director Baillie Walsh captured a moment where brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, two people who often disagree, share the position that Tom Cruise sucks.

I have never seen Lord Don't Slow Me Down, so I don't know why the Gallagher brothers were venting about Tom Cruise in this moment. Perhaps the internal tensions that would eventually tear Oasis apart were manifesting in unpredictable ways, or maybe they were simply reacting to the famously disastrous War Of The Worlds press tour. (The doc was filmed in 2005 and 2006, when Cruise was at his lowest moment of public approval.) In that scene, Noel Gallagher says that Cruise is "a little fucker, and he's not been in one good film his entire career," before bafflingly making an exception for Cocktail. Liam Gallagher agrees: "I hate Tom Cruise, him and [soccer player] Michael Owen."

Liam and Noel Gallagher on how they hate Tom Cruise ?#OasisLive25 https://t.co/FRUXPkxL54 pic.twitter.com/jVpUQXtyQD — Liam Gallagher Daily (@liamgdaily) July 27, 2025

Reportedly, Cruise playfully confronted Noel Gallagher about his comment when the two of them were staying at the same Berlin hotel in 2009, and they apparently shook hands. Now that Oasis are once again playing euphoric grand-spectacle reunion shows in UK stadiums, Tom Cruise is on board. Cruise was at one of Oasis' gigs at London's Wembley Stadium, and we know this because Goldie, the drum 'n' bass figurehead and onetime Bond-villain henchman, was sitting in the stands, somewhere near him. Goldie posted an Instagram photo of himself with Cruise, as well as a bunch of pics of himself with people who, as far as I can tell, are not movie stars.

Our own Scott Lapatine is pretty sure that he spots Tame Impala's Kevin Parker in the crowd near Cruise and Goldie, too. These Oasis shows are really bringing the people together.

In much less fun news, The Telegraph reports that Liam and Noel Gallagher's older brother Paul has been charged with rape, sexual assault, coercive control, and making threats to kill. The members of Oasis have not made any public statement about that.