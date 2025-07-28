Skip to Content
Hayley Williams Releases 17 New Songs On Her Website

12:29 PM EDT on July 28, 2025

A whole bunch of new Hayley Williams music just hit the internet. At her website hayleywilliams.net, the Paramore singer has shared 17 new songs, available to stream for anyone with the access code. Reportedly, codes were emailed out via Williams' hair dye company Good Dye Young; you can find one usable password in this reddit comment.)

Last Wednesday, Williams debuted the new song "Mirtzapine" on Nashville public radio station WNXP. That one is included in the batch of new tracks on Williams' website.

Friday, Paramore finally put their CD-only 2006 release The Summer Tic EP on streaming services via a new deluxe edition of their debut album All We Know Is Falling, just in time for its 20th anniversary.

Stereogum's antidepressants and pop-punk correspondent Rachel discussed these matters (and Labubus) with Williams at Newport Folk Festival, where she gave "Mirtzapine" its live debut and covered "I Melt With You" in a surprise appearance with Bleachers.

@stereogum

Hayley Williams premiered a new banger called “Mirtazapine” on WNXP earlier this week and tonight she sang it live for the first time as a surprise guest during @bleachers’ The Ally Coalition Show at @Newport Folk Fest. Stereogum’s antidepressants correspondent Rachel caught up with Hayley backstage to learn more and the conversation got increasingly unhinged from here. More to come! #HayleyWilliams #Mirtazapine #Paramore #Remeron #NewportFolkFestival

♬ original sound - stereogum
@stereogum

@Paramore’s debut album ‘All We Know Is Falling’ came out 20 years ago today, and a surprise new digital deluxe edition just brought ‘The Summer Tic’ EP to streaming for the first time. Stereogum’s pop-punk correspondent Rachel Brown caught up with the band’s Hayley Williams to remember 2005. #Paramore #HayleyWilliams #2000s #Myspace #Underoath #theEarlyNovember #Xanga

♬ original sound - stereogum
@stereogum

Hayley Williams has shared 17 (!) new songs at hayleywilliams.net. We caught up with the @Paramore leader over thr weekend, but didn’t know about the imminent surprise drop, so Stereogum’s Labubu correspondent asked her about something else. #HayleyWilliams #Labubu #BeanieBabies #KarlMarx #Paramore

♬ original sound - stereogum

UPDATE: The songs have now been removed.

