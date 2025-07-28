Laura Groves – “Yes”

Earlier this month Laura Groves announced her new EP Yes and shared the enrapturing preview "Deep Blue." Today the Yorkshire singer-songwriter is back with the mesmeric title track.

“I wanted to capture the feeling of finding joy again after a long period of sadness, entering into the unknown against a backdrop of deep unrest and uncertainty," Groves explains. "Drawing on my love of 80s pop radio, drum machines, the sound of FM synthesis and affected piano, 'Yes' is a grittily optimistic pop song.”

The meditative tune successfully encapsulates that special sensation, soaring to beautiful heights of blissful relief. Dive in below.

The Yes EP is out 8/1 on Bella Union.