Suede – “Dancing With The Europeans”

7:04 PM EDT on July 28, 2025

Suede don't sound sad on their new Antidepressants single. Perhaps the SSRIs are working. "Dancing With The Europeans" is the Britpop band's third single from their forthcoming album, following "Disintegrate" and "Trance State," and it's a lot of fun.

“There's a sense of optimism about this song," frontman Brett Anderson says, expanding:

I remember specifically we were doing a gig in Spain during the time we were writing this album. I was going through a bad time and at a low, personally. But we played this brilliant gig. There was a great connection between me and the audience. I thought of the phrase, dancing with the Europeans. There's something about that word, Europeans, that I really like. The phrase summed up the experience of looking for connection in a disconnected world. This sense of, where do we find those bonds with our fellow human beings? That show in Spain broke down those barriers.

The riffs are catchy yet tinged with melancholy, and there's lyrics about "European suffering," so it's not without its dark moments. But it's ultimately triumphant and full of light. Listen below.

Antidepressants is out 9/5 on BMG.

