New Music

The Beths – “Mother, Pray For Me”

11:49 AM EDT on July 29, 2025

Frances Carter

The Beths release their new album Straight Line Was A Lie next month. So far we've heard "Metal" and "No Joy," both of which are sonically upbeat and lyrically conflicted. With today's "Mother, Pray For Me," the Auckland indie rock outfit is going full tearjerker mode.

“I cried the whole time writing it,” vocalist Elizabeth Stokes explains. “It's not really about my mother, it's about me — what I hope our relationship is, what I think it is, what it maybe actually is, and what I can or can't expect out of it.”

“My mother is a first gen Indonesian immigrant, and very Catholic," she expounds. "I was born in Jakarta and we moved to Auckland when I was four. I think this song is me trying to understand my relationship with my mum, and her relationship to her faith and with her own mother. It was hard to write. We came up with a full band arrangement for the song, but in the end it seemed to feel the clearest with just me and the guitar. And a bit of organ.”

Listen below.

Straight Line Was A Lie is out 8/29 via ANTI-.

