Fleshwater Announce New Album 2000: In Search Of The Endless Sky: Hear “Jetpack”

Fleshwater, the great heavy shoegaze band who came out of the hardcore scene five years ago, are right in the middle of a steady upward trajectory. When they released their 2020 demo, Fleshwater were merely a side project of Vein, the awesomely chaotic metallic hardcore band from Boston. By the time Fleshwater released their full-length debut We're Not Here To Be Loved in 2022, they had fully eclipsed Vein, and they've only gotten bigger since then. Earlier this year, Fleshwater opened an arena tour for Deftones and the Mars Volta. This fall, Fleshwater will embark on a North American tour with Angel Du$t opening half of it and Chat Pile opening the other half; it's one of this year's must-see shows. Before that tour kicks off, Fleshwater will release a brand new album.

After the release of We're Not Here To Be Loved, Fleshwater dropped their 2023 remix EP Sounds Of Grieving and a standalone 2024 single that was literally called "Standalone." In a little more than a month, we'll get their sophomore LP, which has the awesomely pretentious title 2000: In Search Of The Endless Sky. The band recorded guitars and bass with Zach Weeks and Converge's Kurt Ballou at Ballou's God City Studios. David Haik of Pianos Become The Teeth came in to play session drums, which Kevin Bernstein recorded at Mag Pie. The band recorded their own vocals at home.

"Standalone," true to its name, is not on the new LP, but we do get to hear a brand new single called "Jetpack." This shit rips. In "Jetpack," you can hear all the things that Fleshwater do so well -- the gigantic riffs, the oceanic atmosphere, the towering melodies from singer Marisa Shirar. It's all there, and it's the kind of song that makes me very excited for the album. If this track is any indication, Fleshwater could be in a position to take a big leap while keeping all the foundations of their sound intact. I'm excited. Below, check out "Jetpack," the album's tracklist, and the dates for Fleshwater's upcoming tour.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Drowning Song"

02 "Green Street"

03 "Jetpack"

04 "Last Escape"

05 "Be Your Best"

06 "Jerome Town"

07 "Sundown"

08 "Raging Storm"

09 "Silverine"

10 "Endless Sky"

TOUR DATES:

9/17 - Toronto, ON @ The Opera House *

9/18 - Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theater *

9/20 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

9/21 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Fest

9/23 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex *

9/24 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall *

9/26 - St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag *

9/26 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

9/28 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre *

9/29 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *

10/02 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *

10/04 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell *

10/06 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos *

10/07 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater *

10/09 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore ^

10/10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre ^

10/11 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre ^

10/13 - Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater ^

10/16 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Lower Theater ^

10/17 - Austin, TX @ Emo's ^

10/18 - Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall ^

10/19 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – Downstairs ^

10/21 - Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum ^

10/22 - Orlando, FL @ The Beacham ^

10/24 - Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater ^

10/25 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage ^

10/26 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^

10/28 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

10/29 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre Of Living Arts ^

10/31 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club ^

11/01 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club ^

* with Angel Du$t

^ with Chat Pile

2000: In Search Of The Endless Sky is out 9/5 on Closed Casket Activities.