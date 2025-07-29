Louse – “Sugar In The Wound”

"Louse" is a funny word. It's the kind of thing that Joe Pesci might have called Macaulay Culkin in Home Alone, and now it's also the name of a truly promising DIY goth-rock band from Cincinnati. Actually, Louse the band have been around for a few years, though nowhere near as long as "louse" the word. Louse started in 2021 and released their debut EP Dressed In Skin in 2022. Last year, they came out with a full-length called Passions Like Tar. Now, they've caught our attention with a very cool new single.

Louse recorded the new track "Sugar In The Wound" shortly after releasing Passions Like Tar, and it represents a new step for the band. Louse were already into churning, evocative post-punk, and "Sugar In The Wound" definitely qualifies there. But the new single also carries a jolt of dizzy, euphoric melody, and it sounds a lot like the moment that the Cure first realized how joyous and lovestruck their music could be. Check out director Matt Stalf's "Sugar In The Wound" video below.

The "Sugar In The Wound" single is out now on Feel It Records.