Nourished By Time – “BABY BABY”

Marcus Brown, the Baltimore musician better known as Nourished By Time, will release his new album The Passionate Ones in about a month. So far he's shared the great singles "Max Potential" and "9 2 5," the former of which we named one of the Best Songs Of The Week. Today Brown is back with another good single, the very fun "BABY BABY."

A press release describes "BABY BABY" as "a deadpan dispatch from the frontlines of desire and dysfunction," an alliterative description that manifests itself in lyrics like "Let's get it crackin', chemical reaction/ Low on money, quite high on passion." (So, not an Amy Grant cover then?) Bolstered by sleek, clubby breakbeats, it's bound to get spun at many sweaty backyard parties before summer's over. The equally fun video for "BABY BABY" was filmed by Caroline Waxse at American Dream, the shopping mall/amusement park in New Jersey. Watch it below.

The Passionate Ones is out 8/22 on XL.